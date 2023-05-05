Safety measure discussion in wake of downtown shooting

There were discussions on Friday about curfews, more law enforcement, and adding other safety measures in downtown Fort Myers in the wake of the recent shooting.

WINK News talked to members of the city council on Friday who said things are in the works.

A lot of people spend time in the downtown Fort Myers area, especially on nights like Cinco De Mayo, the Artwalk, and other events. And the councilmen want to make sure everyone stays safe.

“Checkpoints…restricted access…higher police presence just on the street,” Councilman Liston Bochette said.

“Curfews when they’re warranted are very effective,” Councilman Bochette said.

“All of the above. We just want to make sure that we provide the best possible environment for our citizens, whether it be infrastructure, whether it be parking, whether it be enforcing the rules,” Councilman Johnny Streets said.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson told WINK News, the city needs to be cautious.

“We have to be careful that were not setting up an entertainment district that is screening people and preventing them from coming downtown that is a slap in the face of our liberties our freedom you cannot do that,” Mayor Anderson said.

Streets and Bochette told WINK News they are raising these concerns after the shooting in downtown Fort Myers that injured Adam Rudlaff.

“You don’t have the right to those who come downtown for the wrong reason to impede the peaceful evening or day time by whatever ill-advised thoughts that you may have that we’re just not going to stand for,” Councilman Streets said.

It’s not the first time the two councilmen brought up changing safety protocols downtown. Last August gunfire broke out downtown.

Bochette blames the allocation of resources by the police department for why the safety changes were put on hold.

“This falls on the police department’s backs. We’ve got good equipment, we’ve got more officers, but it’s I guess it’s deployment and strategy of how you approach this,” Councilman Bochette said.

But Streets told WINK News it was an issue of time.

“We’ve been busy. It hasn’t fallen on deaf ear,” Councilman Streets said.

The Fort Myers Police Department told WINK News they will not comment on any issues regarding safety or downtown. As for a timetable for changes, the councilmen told WINK News, these kinds of changes take time, and they don’t have anything set yet. But, they will discuss it at the workshop next week.