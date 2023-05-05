Tim Aten Knows: New hotels proposed in Naples area

Q: Any news on the property of the Little Italy on 41 in East Naples? I heard it was going to be a hotel. — Patty Munger-Keady, East Naples

A: While only in an early planning stage, a hotel with a convention center has been proposed for the vacant acreage that formerly was bookended by the Little Italy restaurant and Checkers drive-thru on Tamiami Trail East in East Naples.

A pre-application meeting with the Collier County Growth Management Department was submitted last week for a proposal to rezone the 4.28 acres from a C-4 commercial district to a commercial planned unit development. The rezoning would allow the construction of a hotel on a cluster of eight small parcels on the south side of U.S. 41 between Palm Street and Frederick Street.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.