Happy Saturday, Southwest Florida!

Today is going to be a hot one! The above average temperatures will linger through this week as upper level high pressure continues to hang around. High pressure causes the air to sink. When the air sinks, it compresses and heats up. That’s what is causing the warmer than normal day time temperatures.

An area of high pressure, at the surface, is situated just to the east of the state. That’s going to push the Atlantic seabreeze into our interior sections Saturday afternoon, leading to inland showers.

Closer to the dinner hour, the Atlantic and Gulf seabreezes will converge and prompt showers near the coast.

If you have plans Saturday evening, have your umbrella handy! You could run into showers and we can’t rule out a thunderstorm or two.

We’ll keep low-end rain chances until the end of next week as high pressure will continue to be the dominant feature for our area. However, late next week a cold front will slide through and high pressure will exit. That’ll bring some better rain chances our way towards the end of the week. By next Saturday, we could see about .75″ of rainfall across our area.