Major crimes investigation underway in Charlotte County; man arrested

Crime scene tape. File photo

Deputies discovered a decomposing body Friday, May 5th, just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 29000 block of Turbak Drive near Hwy. 17. They were called to the home for a wellness check.

They found a woman in her 50s dead inside. Justin D. Carver was arrested and charged with Failing to Report a Death to Medical Examiner and Resisting Officer Without Violence.

“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office takes incidents of this nature seriously and is committed to ensuring that justice is served. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time,” stated Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Carver is in the Charlotte County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.