Search for missing Lehigh Acres man

Damari Ali photos posted by LCSO

Lee County Detectives spent much of the weekend searching for a missing, endangered Lehigh Acres man.

Damari Ali has a tattoo of a lion on his left hand, ‘Florida’ tattooed on his left forearm, and ‘Camille’ on his chest. The 21 year old has brown eyes and black shoulder-length, dread style hair. He is 5’7” tall and about 160 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the Southwest Florida K9 search team also responded to assist with the search.

If you have any information that could help in this search, call SWFL Crime Stoppers 1-800-780-TIPS.