Alta Resources to cut ribbon on $27.6M Skyplex headquarters

On the third floor and on the west side of the new $27.6 million Alta Resources building at Skyplex in south Fort Myers, a large room has 272 empty office cubicles. They likely won’t be empty for much longer.

Alta Resources, which provides customer service apparatuses for Fortune 500 companies, including Kellogg’s and Stellantis, plans to hire 350 new employees over the next few months, said CEO and company founder Jim Beré Jr., who started the company with just three employees in 1995. Since, he has grown the company to more than 7,000 employees, with about 900 working out of the new south Fort Myers office. Alta Resources also has offices in Wisconsin, Southern California and internationally in Belize, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and the Philippines.

Alta Resources will host a job fair from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 13180 Paul J Doherty Parkway, which is just north of Southwest Florida International Airport and part of the Skyplex office and industrial area owned by Lee County Port Authority.

