Lawyers, state debate death penalty rules for accused killer Joseph Zieler

Ahead of Monday’s jury selection for the murder trial of Joseph Zieler, his lawyers arguing with the prosecution over whether or not it will take a unanimous jury decision to give him the death penalty.

If Zieler is found guilty of killing an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter in Cape Coral in 1990, new rules mean it would only take eight jurors to give him the death penalty instead of a unanimous vote. But the defense and prosecution are arguing over whether the new rules should apply or not.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law in April. Zieler’s attorneys told Judge Robert Branning he shouldn’t follow that new law. Attorney Lee Hollander believes the new law does not apply to Zieler, who has been in jail since 2016, and says the new rules make no sense.

The State Attorney’s Office, on the other hand, says Hollander doesn’t have to understand the law, but it must be followed.

“I’m not even sure what legal argument one would make to get to the point that the law that applies, in this case, is the one that existed for a fleeting moment in the middle,” the prosecution said.

The argument that the law is unconstitutional, on the other hand, is not for Branning to determine.

“We believe that the change in statute is nothing but a knee-jerk reaction by the legislature,” said attorney Kevin Shirley.

“At the end of the day, whether it’s right or wrong, the U.S. Supreme Court can decide, the prosecution said. “By this court’s perspective, it’s binding.”