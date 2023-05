Isabella Travieso, 14. Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Isabella Travieso, last seen in Miami.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Isabella was last seen the area of the 10300 block of Southwest 48th Street, wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black-and-white Crocs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.