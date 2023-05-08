Stranded airline passengers can now get compensated

Man looks at RSW flight board amid string of Southwest Airlines delays. (Credit: WINK News)

The Department of Transportation announced plans to launch a new rulemaking that will require airlines to compensate stranded passengers.

Compensation comes in the form of meals, hotels, and rebooking when the airlines are responsible for stranding passengers.

“When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This rule would, for the first time in U.S. history, propose to require airlines to compensate passengers and cover expenses such as meals, hotels, and rebooking in cases where the airline has caused a cancellation or significant delay.”

The prerequisites: