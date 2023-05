POLICE LIGHTS Credit: WINK News

A deadly crash happened in Lee County Tuesday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway off of Miromar Outlet Drive in Estero.

It’s unclear how many people died as a result of the crash.

As of 11:15 p.m., there is a roadblock in the area, so use caution if you’re driving in the area.

This is a developing scene, WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.