Lee County School Board to vote on the future of Fort Myers Beach Elementary

The fight to keep Fort Myers Beach kids in the school they know and love may finally be coming to a close.

On Tuesday, the Lee County School Board held a meeting to vote on the future of Fort Myers Beach Elementary. An agreement between the town of Fort Myers Beach and the school board was negotiated, and after several changes, it’s finally done.

“We’re getting part of our school back,” John Koss, whose son went to Fort Myers Beach Elementary, said.

But to Koss and his 8-year-old son, the school means more than just a place to learn.

“Very important step for our island, and very important step for our children,” Koss said.

Despite the Interlocal Agreement, as it’s called, coming with some conditions, the school board is expected to vote in favor of the agreement at Tuesday’s meeting.

If the school board votes yes on the deal it goes to Fort Myers Beach Town Council for consideration next Monday.