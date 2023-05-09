The Guardian Progam adopted by Lee County School Board

A controversial bill built upon tragedy will be implemented in Lee County schools. After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High back in 2018, state leaders developed The Guardian Program.

The program allows certain people to carry guns in schools. The Lee County School Board voted unanimously to adopt the program on Tuesday. Similarly, the program is also being discussed in Collier County on Tuesday.

WINK News spoke with Susan Cone from the Moms Demand Action organization about what this means to her.

“Access to a gun can make it more likely that a student can get their hands on a gun in a situation other than an active shooter situation, and it has happened in other schools that has the guardian program,” Cone said.