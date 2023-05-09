Two suspects accused of shooting into North Port home after dispute

North Port shooting suspects Santos Zambrana-Lopez and Odessa Harrell. CREDIT: NORTH PORT POLICE DEPARTMENT

On Tuesday, two suspects were arrested and face multiple charges after gunshots were reportedly fired into a home in North Port.

According to the North Port Police Department, Santos Zambrana-Lopez, 36, and Odessa Harrell, 35, shot up a house on Blackman Street because of a dispute with the people living there.

Later, detectives found the weapon used in the shooting in Zambrana-Lopez’s possession at a hotel.

Both suspects face three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and three counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person.

Additionally, Zambrana-Lopez faces four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon.

This is an active and ongoing case.