Shooting in Fort Myers sends victim to the hospital Wednesday afternoon

Photo via CBS News.

A shooting in Fort Myers has left several streets shut down by the Fort Myers Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, one person was shot and transported by ambulance to the hospital. FMPD says they have a suspect in custody.

The investigation is near Edison Avenue and Pauldo Street.

Edison Ave is shut down from Fort Street to Cranford Avenue. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

This is an active scene and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.