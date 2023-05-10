Ave Maria Law School alum, and family members, killed in Texas mall shooting

An Ave Maria Law School graduate and part of his family were killed in the Texas mall shooting over the weekend.

Kyu Cho, his wife Cindy, and their 3-year-old James were all killed in the shooting. Kyo was a 2010 graduate of the Ave Maria School of Law.

A little boy will have to grow up without his mother, father, and younger brother. 6-year-old William survived the shooting and remains in the hospital, although he was recently removed from the ICU.

WINK News learned on Wednesday that Cho attended Ave Maria School of Law from 2007 to 2010.

Ave Maria’s Champlain Monsignor McGrath will offer mass for the Cho family on May 17. Friends and family members are encouraged to attend.