Collier Planning Commission recommends rezoning of Naples Brookside Marina

Collier County Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend rezoning Naples Brookside Marina from single-family residential to commercial. The 7-acre submerged property is near Rock Creek and is just east of the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard.

The privately owned man-made lands were created in the 1960s and became a marina in the 1970s with wet slips in the western basin of the property. In 2003, the Department of Environmental Protection and Army Corps of Engineers approved an additional 39 slips to be added to the southern shoreline for a total of 137 in the submerged lands. A decade later, the slips in the western basin were deemed run-down and removed.

Naples Marina Holdings purchased the property in 2018, and the owner entered into a lease agreement with Freedom Boat Club to use the boat slips. Now, owner John Giglio seeks to reinstall 73 wet slips in the western basin for a total of 112 on the property. He already received permits from the Department of Environmental Protection and Army Corps to do so.

