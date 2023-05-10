Ian Special: Changed Forever

Any hurricane can damage homes and businesses, endangering and disrupting lives. But after the human toll of a storm is assessed, we are also left to consider what we’ve lost as a community. While Hurricane Ian affected each of us as individuals in different ways, it also took a toll on many of the landmarks that have been a part of all of our lives. Some of those landmarks will be restored and rebuilt, some will be reimagined … but others may be gone forever. In viewing these images of several of Southwest Florida’s most notable landmarks—before and after Ian—we remember what may be lost, and hope that our communities can continue to rebuild, rejuvenate and recover.