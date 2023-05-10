Ideas for spending recovery funds in wake of Hurricane Ian

Getting over one hurricane is hard enough, but it’s no easy feat preparing for the next big storm. But that’s the purpose of the Resilient Lee meetings, where you can give input on how leaders will spend hurricane funds.

People in Cape Coral want help with their immediate needs, and many explained their insurance payout isn’t enough to fix their homes. And with the start of hurricane season around the corner, they worry their homes won’t be resilient enough to withstand another storm.

One common thread WINK News heard from people on Wednesday was that they don’t want the recovery task force to lose sight of the term, ‘resilient.’

Resilient means being able to withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions, and that’s what people need help with.

Cathy Sapp’s home in North Fort Myers is livable, but the roof remains damaged.

“Get the people the house repairs that they need, period,” Sapp said.

Sapp still can’t get the money she says she needs from her insurance policy to fix it.

While others at the meeting want to ensure that the over $1,100,000,000 in grant money helps, the area become more resilient.

“That power restoration, I think we were at 11 days and there were still people out after 21… you know that’s getting rough when you’re 21 days without power. So, that’s part of that resiliency piece, you know,” Cape Coral resident Paul Jensen said.

Ryan Lamb, the Cape Coral Fire Chief, and Emergency Management Director, told WINK News resilience is also making sure the area is better equipped to withstand and bounce back from disasters.

“We’re also focused on.. how do we improve our water system to keep the water going, keep the power on as long as possible, keep the cell services going whether that be with satellite backups or any of those other things that we can try to do. We have an opportunity to make some important impacts in our community for a long time in the future,” Lamb said.

Everyone’s voice can have an impact on what the grant money funds. Someone from the meeting explained the $1,100,000,000 is once-in-a-generation funding. And they want it to have a generational impact.

Click here to see the upcoming times and locations where the Resilient Lee Recovery Task Force will be meeting.