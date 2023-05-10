Isolated storms, near-record heat Wednesday afternoon

Isolated storms are primarily expected for inland areas Wednesday, beginning in the late afternoon and lasting until Wednesday night.

Coastal areas to the south, mainly Collier and Lee counties, can expect a few showers during the same timeframe while coastal areas to the north may only see a stray shower.

High temperatures will climb to near-record values for spots like Fort Myers, reaching 94 degrees around 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Due to consistent humidity throughout the day, feels-like temperatures will be just shy of 100 degrees for many areas during the mid-afternoon.

BOATERS: Expect 1- to 2-foot wave heights, light chop in the bays and variable winds generally between 5 to 10 knots.