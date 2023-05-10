While it’s good advice to make sure your home is prepared for a hurricane, there is no one-size-fits-all plan for every homeowner. However, though every home is different, there are precautions, both big and small, that all homeowners can take to help protect their home and property. The larger steps may involve strengthening or updating the structure of your house, its electrical system or plumbing. Those types of projects can vary in cost and complexity, but the larger jobs are best suited to professional contractors who are licensed to work in Florida.

There are several precautions, however, that you can take on your own to prepare and protect your home.

WINDOWS

Perhaps the easiest and most effective way to protect your home from a variety of hurricane-related damage is to install storm shutters over all exposed windows and glass surfaces. Do not overlook this precaution. Cover and protect every window, French door, glass door and skylight in your home. There are a variety of manufactured storm shutters available and they can be made from steel, aluminum or heavy-duty plastic. In addition, homemade plywood shutters, if properly constructed and installed, can provide significant protection from hurricane-force winds and flying debris.

ROOF

As it can be compromised by high winds and debris, the roof of your home is especially vulnerable to hurricane damage. Proper roof construction is essential. An inspection of your roof by a qualified building professional can determine whether it needs reinforcement. The small investment you make before the storm can save thousands of dollars in damage when a hurricane hits.

DOORS

While they may seem solid and sturdy, homes with double-entry doors that have one active door and one that is inactive can be vulnerable to hurricane winds. The bolts and pins used to secure those types of doors are typically not strong enough to withstand hurricane-force winds. When preparing your home, check with a local hardware store building supplies retailer to determine the bolt system that will provide the strongest protection for your doors.

GARAGE DOORS

Hurricane-force winds can easily compromise double-wide doors for two-car garages, leaving the rest of your home vulnerable to more damage. However, some garage doors can be reinforced with retrofit kits. Check with your local building supplies or hardware store to see if there’s a retrofit kit available for your garage door.

MOBILE HOMES REQUIRE SPECIAL PRECAUTIONS

Perhaps more than any other structure, mobile home homes are especially vulnerable to hurricane-force winds. Make sure your mobile home is anchored by over-the-top tie-downs or frame tie-down straps. When a storm threatens, do your best to secure your home, then seek refuge with friends or relatives or go to a public shelter. Do not try to ride out a hurricane in a mobile home under any circumstances. Always follow mandatory evacuation orders if they are issued.

Once you have securely anchored your mobile home, make sure to:

• Pack breakables in boxes.

• Remove mirrors.

• Wrap mirrors and lamps in blankets and place them in the bathtub or shower.

• Install hurricane shutters or securely cover all windows with pre-cut plywood.

• Shut off utilities and propane tanks; disconnect electricity, sewer and water lines.