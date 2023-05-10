WINK: Always There

WINK News, The Weather Authority, Stays With You During a Hurricane

When a hurricane hits, you may have to evacuate your home—but you can always take WINK News, the Weather Authority, with you, wherever you go. Even if you can’t watch TV, you can still stay informed with the up-to-the-minute storm coverage Southwest Florida relies on from WINK News, The Weather Authority.

Reports from WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, Juliana Mejia, Nash Rhodes, Greg Rule and the entire Weather Authority team are available over radio, online or on your smartphone. You can follow storm coverage on 96.9 WINK-FM or 97.7-FM Latino, and watch live reports at WINKnews.com or on the WINK News app.

Whenever severe weather strikes, you can always trust WINK News, The Weather Authority, to keep you informed with the latest, most accurate updates available anywhere, anytime and anyplace.