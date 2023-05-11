4 people accused of armed robbery, shooting in Fort Myers

Ashante Powell, 18, Thomas Clark, 21, Antonio Abrams, 60, and Antwan Howard, 28. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Four people were arrested Thursday morning after police say they left a man with a gunshot wound following an armed robbery in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 18-year-old Ashante Powell, 21-year-old Thomas Clark, 60-year-old Antonio Abrams and 28-year-old Antwan Howard were arrested after officers responded to a shooting at Edison Avenue and Pauldo Street around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He remains in stable condition.

Officers began receiving information from multiple sources on the incident. They were able to contain a specific home and begin making announcements, removing each person without incident, including the shooting suspect.

After a long investigation into the night, officers found probable cause to arrest Powell, Clark, Abrams and Howard. All four face charges of robbery with a firearm. Abrams also faces a charge of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, and Howard faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

All remain in the Lee County jail.