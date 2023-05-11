Arcades accused of having illegal slot machines

At least 20 adult arcades throughout Southwest Florida are accused of operating illegal slot machines.

The arcades got a warning from the Florida Gaming Control Commission about those machines.

WINK News got a document from the Florida Gaming Control Commission that was sent to an arcade owner. That arcade is one of 20 on the list from the commission.

“A lot of public is not aware they’re going into an illegal facility,” Eric Carr, the director of external affairs with the Florida Gaming Control Commission, said.

Carr noted he’s hopeful the owners take the letters seriously.

“We let the owners know here are the state statutes for illegal and legal slot machines and you need to get a compliance you’re breaking the law,” Carr said.

Carl Herold is the director of gaming enforcement with the Florida Gaming Control Commission. His signature is on every letter sent to the arcades, and said their goal is not to punish anybody.

“Really to educate the public and educate these folks that have these arcades,” Herold said.

Carr explained that illegal gaming can be dangerous for people.

“They fuel other violent crimes, all cash business other criminals know you’re not gonna call the cops if they come rob you and so it brings drug trafficking, prostitution human trafficking they’re not safe for communities,” Carr said.

Florida Gaming Control Commission told WINK News those who have a slot machine without the required license could get an administrative fine or a civil penalty of up to $10,000 per slot machine. And by receiving the letters, they’re not asking them to shut down, they just want them to comply with the law.

Below is a list of where slot machines are allowed in Florida: