Everglades approves more than 11,000-acre land acquisition deal

One of Florida’s most popular pieces of land is the topic of a land acquisition project. Thursday, the Collier County board voted to approve a giant land acquisition for the Everglades that could save more than 11,000 acres of land.

Steven Lenz, an airboat captain, and many others like him worry the best way to see the Everglades up close and personal is now endangered.

“I think of all my friends that do the Airboat Tours down there. And to possibly have that taken away.. is horrendous,” Lenz said.

The South Florida Water Management District voted and approved buying the 11,000 acres.

WINK News spoke to Eric Eikenberg, the CEO of the Everglades Foundation, a supporter of the purchase because he wants to preserve Florida’s land.

“This is a critical piece of property that’s right in the middle of a lot of federal or state lands,” Eikenberg said.

“To be able to capture this, these parcels of land working with four different private landowners, from the uplands to the wetlands down to the mangrove forests, and also taking the oil drilling, the potential for oil drilling, buying out those mineral rights. This is a major accomplishment,” Eikenberg said.

But as with most things, there are divergent opinions. During public comment, some people explained their livelihoods are in the balance.

“I’m sixth generation from Everglades City. I’ve been involved in this airboat tour business since the mid-90s. My three sons also work with me, my wife will soon too. I’m 65; I’m not ready to start a new business,” an Everglades City resident said.

The mayor of Everglades City said 200,000 people a year take tours through the Everglades. He and the airboat captains say they want to see the land protected and are willing to talk as long as they are part of what comes next.