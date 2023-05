Credit WINK News.

A deadly crash in DeSoto County happened Friday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SW Country Road-769 just off SW Lipe Road.

It’s unclear how many people died from the crash.

As of 4 p.m., there is a roadblock at the intersection.

