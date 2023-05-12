Liki Tiki BBQ reopens in new Fort Myers Beach spot after Hurricane Ian

Only a pile of rubble remains on what had been the original Liki Tiki BBQ restaurant on Fort Myers Beach.

About five months before Hurricane Ian destroyed the building at the corner of Estero Boulevard and Ohio Avenue, owner Gordon Stojkoski paid $3.6 million for a long-abandoned restaurant building at 17650 San Carlos Blvd., which is off the island, north of the Matanzas Pass Bridge that leads to the beach.

The new Liki Tiki BBQ opened last week and hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at the building that used to be Skip One Beach Seafood and, before that, The Sandy Butler restaurant.

