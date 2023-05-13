More 90s Saturday afternoon ahead of isolated showers & storms

Showers and storms will hold off until the second half of the day with spotty showers likely developing near the I-75 corridor after 4pm.

On-and-off showers and storms will generally track from east to west through the evening into tonight.

High temperatures during the mid-afternoon will climb into the lower-to-mid 90s again across Southwest Florida.

BOATERS: Looking good for majority of the day and afternoon before showers push off into the Gulf. 1 to 2 foot wave heights and light chop in the bays.