Celebrating mom this Mother’s Day

Photo: Luke Ma / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / MGN

How are you celebrating mom?

Mother’s Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May. The holiday is a time to honor and appreciate mothers and mother figures for all they do.

The history of Mother’s Day can be traced back to the early 1900s. A woman named Anna Jarvis campaigned for a national holiday to honor mothers including her own who died in 1905. President Woodrow Wilson designated Mother’s Day a national holiday in 1914.

Today, Mother’s Day is celebrated in many ways, from sending cards and flowers to taking mothers out to brunch or dinner.