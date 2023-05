Credit WINK News.

We now have more information about a deadly crash that happened Friday afternoon on SW County Road 769. It involved an SUV and tractor truck.

Florida Highway Patrol told WINK News that as vehicle 1, the SUV, traveled south on County Road 769, south of SW Lipe Road, it crossed the center line. It collided with the front left of vehicle two which was traveling north on County Road 769, approaching SW Lipe Road.

A 63-year-old Port Charlotte woman who was in the SUV died at the scene.