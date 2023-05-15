Man arrested after fiery DUI crash at San Carlos Park intersection

The aftermath of a fiery DUI crash at a San Carlos Park intersection, Monday, May 15, 2023. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

A man was arrested early Monday morning after his SUV and a semitruck were destroyed in a fiery DUI crash at a San Carlos Park intersection.

San Carlos Park man Martin Bourgeois, 64, was arrested after the Florida Highway Patrol says he caused the crash by driving while drunk.

According to the San Carlos Park Fire Protection and Rescue Service District, crews were dispatched to a crash at Alico Road and Phlox Drive just after 2 a.m. On the way, crews could see from a distance that at least one of the vehicles was on fire.

Martin Bourgeois, 64. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Upon arrival, fire crews found flames and heavy smoke billowing from both the semitruck and the car. The occupants of both vehicles were safely outside and refused medical treatment from Lee County Public Safety. SCPFD extinguished the fires in both vehicles and turned the scene over to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, Bourgeois was traveling east in the right turn lane of Alico Road, west of Phlox Drive. A semitruck driven by a 44-year-old Tampa man was traveling east in the outside lane of Alico Road, west of Phlox Drive.

Bourgeois made an improper lane change into the path of the semitruck, crashing the left side of the SUV into the right side of the semi. After the crash, both vehicles burst into flames.

Bourgeois was placed under arrest and booked into the Lee County Jail when his blood alcohol level was measured at .102. He faces two different DUI charges.

No one suffered worse than minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.