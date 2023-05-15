Marco Island works to restore beaches

Marco Island sign. (Credit: WINK News)

The heat is on, and the beaches are coming back! Contractors will begin an emergency berm project to restore beaches and provide protection from storm surges on May 30.

The project is scheduled to last two weeks and you may be inconvenienced. Twenty to 30 dump trucks will line South Collier Blvd. each morning between 6:00 and 8:00 a.m. with traffic reduced to one lane. Trucks will enter South Beach through Cape Marco.

Assistant City Manager Casey Lucius stated, “Approximately 37,000 tons of sand will be added to the beach from Cape Marco (930 Cape Marco Drive) north to Eagles Nest (410 South Collier Blvd.).”

Marco Island Police Department and the contractor’s flagmen will help direct traffic. Parking lots at Swallow Ave. and the pedestrian beach boardwalk should not be impacted.

Sea turtles are also being taken into account. The County will use monitors to find and report any issues.

Work begins on May 30 at 7:00 a.m.