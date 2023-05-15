Mental Health Monday: Summer slide during kids’ vacation time

There are only three weeks until school’s out, and children all over Southwest Florida are counting down the days. Now is the time for parents to make summer plans: We often think about avoiding an academic summer slide, but there can also be a slide in your child’s mental health if you’re not careful.

A lack of routine can trigger children who suffer from mental illnesses. Dr. Jason Sabo, the site supervisor at Lee Health’s Pediatric Behavioral Health practice, flagged the issue two weeks ago when he joined WINK for Mental Health Monday.

