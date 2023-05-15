Racist flyers found in driveways in Collier County neighborhood

The Naples Park community has concerns after racist flyers were found in driveways over the weekend.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office found 70 flyers in the Naples Park neighborhood weighed down with a bag of white rice.

“The whole country is so divided right now. And racism. That’s all you hear anymore,” Naples Park resident Pam Haffener said.

Haffener, a WINK News viewer, alerted us to what she and many others found in front of their homes on Sunday.

“It’s what’s in your heart, you know, it’s your character. It’s not the color of your skin. And to have something like this is just offensive to me. I don’t agree with it,” Haffener said.

The flyer said the white supremacist group, Aryan Freedom Network, created the flyers. But the sheriff’s office is investigating if that’s true.

“It seems like it’s something.. that somebody just wants to stir up some trouble or something like that. I don’t know what any other reason somebody would drop something like that in the driveway,” Haffener said.

Mallory Wallace is visiting Florida from Kansas, and she couldn’t believe what she read when she first saw the flyer.

“Racism, it’s a huge problem, for whatever reason in this country. And like she said, we’ve come so far to be going backwards. Now it makes no sense,” Walace said.

“We’ve come so far in this country from racism and the fact that people think that white people are superior to any other race. It’s awful, you know, we’re just like anybody else,” Wallace said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said that despite the direct message, it does not believe there is any threat to the public.