Road rage leads to shots getting fired in Naples

Shots were fired in a road rage incident in Naples Monday evening.

According to Naples Police Department, the shots were fired on US-41 and Myrtle Terrace.

Nobody was hit or hurt by the bullets, and there is no threat to the public.

Law enforcement was seen questioning people at the scene. A forensic team was also at the scene.

The focus as of 11 p.m. is on a grey sedan where law enforcement can be seen looking through the car.

This is an active investigation, and WINK News will update this article when more information is available.