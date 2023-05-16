Gov. DeSantis sends troops, assets to assist Texas on southern border crisis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs legislation on Monday, May 15, 2023, banning state funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida’s public universities, at New College of Florida in Sarasota, Fla. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Gov. Ron DeSantis receives support from the top Republicans in the Florida Legislature for presidential candidacy. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner announced their endorsement on Monday.

“There is no greater vision for the future of our country than the “Florida Blueprint” Governor DeSantis spearheaded over the last several years. Under his leadership, the Free State of Florida became a beacon of liberty and opportunity like never before.” Passidomo announced on Twitter.

DeSantis’ candidacy for nomination is nearly legitimate after receiving official endorsements from legislative leaders.

Among passing bills, DeSantis has been displaying presidential action by assisting Texas with securing the Southern Border. On May 16, he announced he sent over 1,100 assets to Texas, including national guard soldiers, emergency management personnel, and aerial vehicles.

“At my direction, state agencies, including law enforcement and the Florida National Guard, are being deployed to Texas, with assets including personnel, boats, and planes. While Biden ignores the crisis he created, Florida stands ready to help Texas respond to this crisis,” said DeSantis.

Meanwhile, the frontrunner of the Republican nomination, former President Donald Trump, has received multiple endorsements from Florida Republicans in Congress. 11 of the 20 Florida Republican members have pledged to Trump; Desantis is endorsed by one.

A pro-DeSantis super PAC is expected to produce endorsements later in the week from Republican state legislators.

