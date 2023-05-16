Fort Myers man given more than 4 life sentences for deadly DUI

Lukasz Jacek Ryszka, 46. (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

A 46-year-old Fort Myers man was handed more than four life sentences Friday for a DUI crash that killed two people in 2020.

Lukasz Jacek Ryszka was sentenced to four life sentences, plus 10 years and time served (931 days) for two counts of DUI manslaughter. The fatal crash occurred on Oct. 20, 2020, in Collier County, resulting in two deaths and two injuries.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Ryszka drove a Toyota pickup truck at high speed into oncoming traffic, going southbound in the northbound lane of CR-881 in Collier County. He was also accused of running red lights and driving recklessly for almost 10 miles before eventually colliding with a minivan just south of CR-886

Ryszka’s blood alcohol level was .222 after the crash. He was found guilty on all charges following a three-day trial in Collier County back in March.