Gulfshore Business celebrates 2023 Women in Business award recipients

Whether through professional desire, personal experience or some combination of both, the 2023 Gulfshore Business Women in Business have all forged their own career path. While each of those paths has been unique, their passion and perseverance have led them all to professional success.

In addition to their professional achievements, all of these women have also demonstrated their passion for giving back to their community.

Michelle Avola-Brown, executive director of Naples Pathway Coalition; Missy Lamont, health care director at Naples Children & Education Foundation; Noemi Y. Perez, president and CEO of The Immokalee Foundation; Rebekah Barney, owner and president of Alzada Co.; Deanna Wallin, founder and CEO of Naples Soap Co.; Samira Beckwith, president and CEO of Hope Healthcare; Sheryl Soukup, president of Soukup Strategic Solutions; Joyce Owens, founder and principal architect of Architecture Joyce Owens; Julie Koester, co-founder of Veedor Holdings LLC; and Sylvia Dorisme, founder of Zeal Technical Institute; were honored Monday at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs.

