Marco Island project modified to accommodate sea turtle nesting

It’s sea turtle nesting season and we have already seen nests pop up across our area, including on Marco Island.

On May 15, a contractor hired by the City to work on the Tigertail Lagoon/Sand Dollar Island restoration project ran over a nest while driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

Florida Fish and Wildlife is now conducting an investigation regarding the incident. The contractor, Ahtna Marine and Construction, has also changed the way it operates.

The City outlined:

The project will continue with increased oversight.

All nighttime operations have been suspended.

All Ahtna Marine and Construction employees will get additional training related to sea turtles.

Equipment must be removed at the end of each day to facilitate nesting.

Crews must get daily clearance from sea turtle monitors before beginning work.

While no eggs were found at the nesting area that was run over, it has been marked as a “potential nest.” Assistant City Manager Casey Lucius added, the person driving the ATV has been relieved of his duties.