Cape Coral Festival Park to include potential amphitheater, soccer field, and more

Finally, an update on where a project stands after spending millions on getting land for a park said to be a hub for outdoor shows and events.

Cape Coral has big plans to transform the land into Festival Park. It’ll be equipt with an amphitheater, a soccer field, and more. All this in an effort to get more people to come to Northwest Cape Coral.

The project, part of the Parks & Recreation Go Bond fund, has been in the works for years. But, like other projects in Southwest Florida, when Hurricane Ian hit, it was delayed.

The land set to be Festival Park. CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News reached out to the city for a timetable. Cape Coral explained the capital improvements staff is working on an updated bid package with the option to build up to ten soccer fields instead of four natural turf fields. The wait time isn’t something Mick Sheldrak is concerned about.

“I really appreciate the fact that the city isn’t jumping to conclusions. That they’re looking at best value in every possible term,” Sheldrake said.

Sheldrake, the city liaison for the R/Sea Hakws Club, a group flying remote-controlled planes at Seahawk Air Park. The Air Park is part of the city’s plan for what will eventually become Festival Park. Sheldrake said the city is taking advantage of resources.

“I really think they’re looking at the long term. The city is rapidly growing you know. We’re over 250,000 now, they anticipate us being well over 400,000. You have to have things that interests the citizen,” Sheldrake said.