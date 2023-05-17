After the Storm

Hurricane Ian damage. (Credit: Price of Paradise: Surviving Hurricane Ian documentary)

Though the storm may have passed, many dangers can remain in its wake. During this clean-up and repair period, your primary focus should be on keeping yourself safe, as well as ensuring that your family, friends, neighbors and emergency workers also remain safe. If you find yourself in a potentially risky or dangerous situation during this time, always err on the side of caution.

In the aftermath of a hurricane, any needed relief supplies and other types of aid will typically arrive as quickly as possible. Often, special disaster teams will be sent to damage scenes by insurance companies, as well as by the state and federal governments along with a host of private organizations.

It’s important to understand, however, that it could take several days for any help to arrive at disaster sites. Not only does it take time to gather and load the unique supplies that the area may require, but roadways may be blocked by debris and rendered unsafe for travel. This is why it’s so very important to make sure you have enough ice, water and food to sustain you and your family for at least three days.

What to Expect

Hurricanes are traumatic experiences—both physically and emotionally. The recovery process can be the hardest part of all.

Imagine the scene after a particularly strong storm. There may be debris scattered across roads, parking lots and yards. The nice, neat neighborhoods that existed prior to the hurricane might now be covered with fallen trees and limbs, gutters and other wreckage. Homes and businesses might be damaged or destroyed. There may be no water, sewer, electrical or telephone service and no air conditioning or refrigeration. Roadways could be blocked for days or even weeks.

Everyone is affected in some way by a hurricane. Having to return to your home or business, assess damage and clean up can be very difficult tasks. By remaining calm, patient and understanding, you can help ensure that this time is safe and productive for everyone.

Here are some post-storm procedures and considerations—as well as some important information on disaster assistance and generator safety—to keep in mind during any recovery.

First Things First

Return home only after authorities say it is safe to do so. Follow any specific re-entry procedures that may have been put in place. Stay tuned to WINK News, The Weather Authority, and winknews.com for recovery information.

Try to help injured or trapped persons as best you can, but do not move seriously injured people unless they are in immediate danger of further injury. Call for help. Give first aid where appropriate.

Avoid loose or dangling power lines. Report them immediately to the power company, police or fire department.

Drive only if absolutely necessary and avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges. Allow emergency crews to remove fallen power lines and other hazardous debris.

Enter your home with caution. Open doors and windows to ventilate or dry your home. Beware of snakes, insects and animals that may have been driven to higher ground by flood water.

Check for gas leaks. If you smell gas or hear a blowing or hissing noise, open a window and quickly leave the building. Turn off the gas at the outside main valve and if you can, call the gas company. If you turn off the gas for any reason, it must be turned back on only by a professional.

Look for electrical system damage. If you see sparks or broken or frayed wires, or if you smell hot insulation, turn off the electricity at the main fuse box or circuit breaker.

Check for sewage and water line damage. If you suspect sewage lines are damaged, avoid using the toilets and call a plumber. If water pipes are damaged, contact the water company and avoid tap water.

Keep your refrigerator closed as much as possible to protect food from spoiling. Discard any spoiled foods.

Take pictures of any damage to your house and its contents for insurance claims. Save receipts—including those for temporary lodging and food—for reimbursement. Keep records of not only all receipts, but also cancelled checks, bills and other documents received for repair work or temporary lodging.

WHAT THE STORM LEAVES BEHIND

Storm Debris

Following a hurricane, it will become necessary to separate your curbside trash. Debris from the clean-up and recovery will be accepted by priority.

As soon as roads are cleared, raw garbage such as animal, fruit or vegetable waste will be collected.

The second priority will be normal household garbage including food waste.

The third priority is yard waste. Place items such as trees, branches and shrubs in piles that can be easily managed by collection personnel.

The last priority will be construction debris such as lumber, roofing, concrete and similar materials.

Your county may accept food waste at the local waste management facility. Contact the facility for drop-off hours.

Do not block your road with garbage.

Storm Debris Removal Information

Charlotte: 941.575.3600

Collier: 239.252.2380

DeSoto: 863.993.4831

Glades: 863.946.6020

Hendry: 863.675.5222

Unincorporated Lee: 239.533.8000

CLEANING UP AROUND AND ABOUT THE HOUSE

Household Priorities

Pump or bail water out of the house as soon as possible.

Open the windows to let the house air out and give the walls and floors a chance to dry.

Shovel mud out before it can dry, then scrub floors and walls with a brush and mild soap and water.

Make sure all appliances are unplugged as a general safety precaution.

Stoves and Ovens

Clean the outside with a grease cutter, then with detergent and water.

Clean the inside with conventional oven cleaner.

Refrigerators and Freezers

To remove odors, wash the inside and the plastic door gasket with detergent and water.

Rinse with a cloth and clear water. Wipe dry.

Washers and Dryers

Pour a disinfectant into the empty washer. Run a 15-minute cycle using the hot water setting.

Unplug the dryer and wipe the drum and dryer door with a cloth dipped in disinfectant solution.

Rinse with a cloth dipped in clear water.

Leave the dryer door open until all parts are dry, preferably overnight.

Leave the dishwasher door open until all parts are dry.

Books and Papers

Place books on end with leaves separated. When they are partially dry, pile and press books. Alternate drying and pressing until thoroughly dry.

If books and papers are very damp, sprinkle some cornstarch between the pages to absorb moisture. Leave on for several hours, then brush off.

When papers and books are almost dry, try using an electric iron set on low heat to flatten the pages.

Separate the pages to prevent odors.

When books are completely dry, close them and clamp them closed to help them retain their shape.

Photocopy important papers because they may quickly disintegrate, even if they have dried out.

Swimming Pools

Remove as much debris by hand as possible and lower the water level to normal.

Add a chlorinator, as in the form of the 10% hypochlorite granules commonly known as shock.

Super chlorinate again and clean the filter frequently until the pool is back to normal.

Have the gas company reconnect the heater line. If your pool needs structural repairs, choose a contractor carefully.

Looting/Curfew

As soon as the hurricane ends, looting may begin. With walls blown away and windows blown out—and since many homes belong to snowbirds summering up north—residences become easy targets. The fear of looting is widespread within the community and many residents stay in their damaged homes to protect their valuables. However, it is important to note that incidences of crime are actually statistically lower after a disaster. A curfew may be enacted for several nights to combat theft and vandalism.

AVOIDING GENERATOR HAZARDS

Be Safe, Not Sorry

Every year, 70 people in the United States die from generator-related carbon monoxide deaths and thousands more are injured, according to an investigation by The Texas Tribune, Pro Publica and NBC News. Between 2005 and 2017, more than 15,000 people throughout the nation were treated in emergency rooms for some form of portable generator-related carbon monoxide poisoning, says the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Here’s how you can avoid becoming a statistic.