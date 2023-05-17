Decreasing cloud cover along coast, few storms inland Wednesday

Chances for rain and storms reside inland, far east of the interstate Wednesday afternoon. Areas along the coast can expect moderate cloud cover to start that will decrease into mostly sunny skies by the early afternoon.

High temperatures remain hot but close to average for this time of year—in the 90s for most of the region Wednesday afternoon.

BOATERS: Waters are looking good for a midweek boat ride. One- to 2-foot wave heights and light chop in the bays. Expect winds primarily out of the southwest that will become westerly as the day goes on.