Fiancée of slain woman takes stand in trial

Scientific evidence is stacking up against a man accused of killing 11-year-old Robin Cornell and 32-year-old Lisa Story.

Witness after witness took the stand in the trial, including Lisa Story’s fiancée Randy Richards, who testified that he might never get over the grief of losing the love of his life.

It has been 33 years since someone murdered Lisa and Robin, who was babysitting Robin in Cape Coral.

September 15, 1990, was the day Randy Richards was going to make Lisa Story his wife.

“Everyone thought the world of her,” Richards said. “She was gorgeous.”

“She was a redhead, real fair,” Richards said.

But that’s not why he loved her.

“Lisa was outgoing, vivacious personality, caring, compassionate, a lot of fun to be around,” Richards said. “She was a good ol’ American girl.”

Randy and Lisa never got married because on May 10, 1990, someone murdered Lisa story and Robin Cornell.

“I lost it and screamed and hit the wall and knocked a hole in the wall and started running through the house I had some friends that lived with me, and I was running through the house screaming,” Richards said.

Days passed, then years, then decades.

“I spoke with private investigators. I would chase any lead I could anywhere, anywhere,” Richards said.

Finally, in 2016, police charged Joseph Zieler with the murders, thanks to DNA evidence.

Today, in 2023, Richards took the stand.

He said that 33 years later, his love for Lisa and his pain over her death remain.

“My heart was broken,” Richards said. “I loved her very much. I still do.”

If convicted, Zieler faces the death penalty.