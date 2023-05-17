Sanibel Captiva Trust Co. prepares for Fort Myers expansion

More than 20 years ago, Al Hanser attempted to retire to Sanibel Island after a career in investments in the Midwest. There was only so much time he could spend cleaning the garage, so his wife urged him to get back to work.

Thus, Sanibel Captiva Trust Co. was founded in 2001, and has since grown from one employee to about 65, and manages $4 billion in assets across the west coast of Florida and beyond.

Hurricane Ian accelerated Hanser’s plans to broaden the trust company’s scope to mainland Lee County. Because there have been so few people on the islands after the Sept. 28 storm’s devastation, the company set into motion a plan to establish a footprint in Fort Myers, signing a 10-year lease with perpetual 10-year extensions at an abandoned bank building at Bell Tower shopping center in south Fort Myers.

