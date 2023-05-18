Pelican Builders accused of price gouging

Pelican Builders Inc has been accused of price gouging during a declared state of emergency.

Sixteen homeowners in Estero’s West Bay club sent their complaints to the Florida attorney general. The result is a 25-page lawsuit demanding that Perlican Builders award refunds to customers and access civil penalties ranging from 10-25 thousand per violation.

The attorney general described their behavior as “Unconscionable pricing practices and unconscionable, deceptive and/or unfair acts and practices” in the wake of hurricane Ian.

According to the homeowners, Pelican Builders overcharged for work the that company did do and fraudulently created invoices for work that was never completed. Pelican Builders also put liens on the properties because they refused to pay exorbitant amounts.

When WINK News asked to speak with Juan Ramirez of Pelican Builders (and is also named in the lawsuit), he would only talk “off the record.” He would not answer any questions on the record.

A homeowner complained to the attorney general that she signed a contract with Pelican Builders on September 30. She terminated services on October 7 and claimed she only saw builders work in her home for parts of two days. In November, she said Pelican Builders sent her an invoice for $69,300 — and filed a lien on her home.

Another victim said in his complaint that he didn’t receive any type of bill until three weeks later when he was handed an invoice showing exorbitant prices. Many items listed were not performed, including nearly $14,000 to place a tarp over his roof.

A third victim said Pelican Builders charged her $9,750 for roof repairs that were never done or required. She was also charged $31,500 to move items like furniture into a different room.

In the end, said homeowner wrote, “PB is a complete fraud. They have done the same to many other homeowners in our community of West Bay,” stating, “They need to lose their license.”

Tom Smoot represents Pelican Builders. He told WINK News that he doesn’t understand why the attorney general would get involved.

“The only thing wrong is that 15 people got the full benefit of having their houses torn out and dried out and not paid for it…not paid a penny,” Smoot says.