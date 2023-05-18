Shocking survey results on Pine Island corridor

Pine Island Road will see a ton of new development in the coming year. CREDIT: WINK News

The results are in. Survey responses confirm that drivers and pedestrians want to feel safe navigating the Pine Island corridor.

“There’s close calls every time you get in your car on this road.” Candee Cordes said. Cordes has lived in Cape Coral her whole life. She misses the slower pace of the city. “Change is good sometimes too much is a bad thing.”

The Pine Island corridor needs to keep up with the city’s growth. In September, Lee County and the Florida Department of Transportation gathered input from drivers. The majority agreed that enhanced safety features are needed.

Credit: Google Maps via WINK News.

“We know that the road is well used. And we’re a growing city. We know that it probably doesn’t meet the demands of today. So we have to make sure we plan accordingly for the future needs.” stated Mayor Gunter.

One of the suggestions to help alleviate congestion is optimized signal timing.

“Make it so that the traffic flows instead of being backed up at lights,” Richard Lucas said.

