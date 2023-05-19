3 men accused of stealing from boats at East Naples marina

Denzel Verona, 18, Juan P. Villegas, 19, and Lazaro Gonzalez-Munoz, 22. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Three young men were arrested early Friday morning after deputies say they were caught breaking into three vessels and stealing equipment at an East Naples marina.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Denzel Verona, 19-year-old Juan P. Villegas (both of Miami) and 22-year-old Lazaro Gonzalez-Munoz of Homestead are in the Collier County jail facing with multiple counts of burglary and grand theft.

Detectives say Verona, Gonzalez-Munoz, and Villegas are persons of interest in multiple boat equipment thefts at marinas on the east coast.

CCSO received a tip late Thursday night that the trio was traveling in a silver Lexus and possibly heading to Collier County to commit similar crimes. Deputies found a Lexus carrying three people, later identified as Verona, Gonzalez-Munoz and Villegas, that matched the description of the suspect vehicle traveling west on US-41 East into Collier County from Miami-Dade.

CCSO’s aviation unit helped deputies follow the Lexus to North Road, where it parked outside Walker’s Marine and Sales Service. From the air, deputies saw Gonzalez-Munoz and Villegas get out of the vehicle, pass the closed gate to the marina and climb onto three parked boats on the property. The pair removed items from inside the boats and, with Verona’s help, placed them into the trunk of the Lexus.

Once the trio was done loading the items into the trunk, they tried to leave, only to be met by deputies who took them into custody.

The trunk was found to be full of speakers, GPS units and a box full of wine bottles, according to arrest reports. Further investigation by detectives revealed the trio came to Collier County with the intent of stealing boat equipment.

The investigation continues.