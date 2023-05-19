Identifying suspects accused of taking purses from Port Charlotte home

CCSO asking for help identifying this suspect looking into a Ring Camera. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Two suspects are accused of smashing a sliding door in Port Charlotte on Saturday, May 13, and taking belongings from the homeowner while they were out of town. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying these suspects.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects ransacked the home taking high-end name-brand purses.

The same suspects set their sights on another residence owned by the same person they took the purses from.

Ring Cameras appeared to see the suspects speaking Spanish.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call 941-639-2101. You can also leave a message on the Collier County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page or their free app.