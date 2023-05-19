‘No comment’ from Canterbury School Board on Wyatt Henderson’s arrest

WINK News is garnering a better understanding of why there hasn’t been any response about a private school hiring a convicted felon to run school security.

Wyatt Henderson, a former Charlotte County Deputy, was arrested this week for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Henderson was the head of security at the Canterbury School in Lee County.

WINK News found the listed board of trustees for Canterbury School on their website and began making calls. The board members WINK News contacted flatly said, ‘No comment.’

Only one told WINK News they can’t talk about it because they “Signed a waiver not to talk about it.”

And while WINK News is learning from a legal expert, it’s not uncommon for private institutions to make people, like board members, sign an agreement barring them from speaking publicly.

An unredacted report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is answering a lot of questions after Canterbury School’s head of security, Henderson, was arrested for being in possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Henderson told deputies he obtained a Class D security license through the state and thought it allowed him to carry a firearm that his wife owns. Deputies got Henderson’s application for the license, which shows he answered ‘No’ when asked if he’s been convicted of a felony.

WINK News contacted the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to request a copy of the application, but we haven’t heard back.

Then, WINK News attempted to call board members to figure out how a convicted felon could have been hired as the head of the school’s security. Only successfully reaching a few of them, who just said, ‘No comment.’

FGCU legal expert and law professor Pamella Seay said it’s not common.

“If they spoke out, it could be harmful to them for all kinds of reasons, whether they’re there’s the possibility of legal action, some kind of lawsuit against the organization, and you don’t want people giving mixed messages, different or wrong information out at all,” Seay said.

Henderson told investigators that the school’s board asked all security guards at the school to openly carry firearms after the Nashville school shooting took place. He said he didn’t have any concerns following that request, despite his criminal history.

Canterbury School still has not answered any of our questions.