Eight Days of Hope helping repair homes for free in Harlem Heights

On Monday, the Eight Days of Hope organization will continue helping more than 100 families with free home repairs in the Harlem Heights neighborhood.

Eight Days of Hope sent volunteers to Lee County just days after Hurricane Ian to help those hit hard by the storm. They stayed for five weeks and announced they would be back. Now, the nonprofit has returned.

WINK News spoke with Stephen Tybor III, president and CEO of Eight Days of Hope, back in March about the long road to recovery.

“They just happen to be living on this street that saw a storm that happens once every 500 years, and now they’re looking for hope,” Tybor said. “They’re looking for someone willing to help and take a step forward. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

More than 1,200 volunteers from across the nation are expected to come out and help with the Hurricane Ian rebuild for eight days.

“We are doing our best to help families take two and three and four steps forward to come alongside amazing organizations that are here in this room right now,” Tybor said.

The rebuild started on Saturday and will continue through May 27.