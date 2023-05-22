Fake jury duty scam calls demand money and threaten jail

Scammers are using jury duty to take money right out of your pocket.

The Lee County Clerk of Court Kevin Karnes is trying to get the word out.

“The clerks office will never call you for missed jury payment and we will never ask for money even if you did get into contact with us about your jury service,” Karnes said.

But Lynda Barzee did receive a phone call from someone posing as law enforcement, demanding money and threatening her with jail time, all because she missed jury duty.

“I said look I emailed and I gave him the name of the clerk, and he said that doesn’t matter right now we are coming to arrest you, and he told me they had a bonds man right there and that I can pay $2,900 and there is no fee id get it back when I came to court,” Barzee said.

Barzee said she received that phone call just last week.

“The caller ID showed Lehigh Acres it sounds legitimate for a second I was scared,” Barzee said.

Karnes told WINK News that there has been an increase in these scam calls, so he wants to make sure you don’t fall for it.

“We will never call you not just the clerks office the sheriffs office the court system our default practice is to communicate via mail,” Karnes said.

Karnes said if you ever receive one of these phone calls, you should immediately contact law enforcement.